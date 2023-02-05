PDP Denies Directing Legal Team to Withdraw Cases in Rivers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied directing its legal team to withdraw certain cases in Rivers State.

The party said the purported report claimed it had declared that it did not have any record of individuals that were gifted forms for their loyalty to Governor Nyesom Wike, that an individual made a “buck” purchase of forms on behalf of Wike and that the PDP is ready to do a rejoinder on the issue.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba yesterday, PDP condemned the fake report, which it said was the handiwork of enemies of the party.

To this end, the main opposition party urged Nigerians, especially its members and supporters in Rivers State, to disregard the report.

The party also said it had commenced an investigation into those behind this malicious publication, adding that it would take firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law and the Constitution of the PDP.

Ologunagba said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a fake report purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba mischievously claimed that the PDP had directed its legal team to withdraw certain cases in Rivers State.

“The PDP states in clear terms that the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time issue any report, press statement, or any publication whatsoever on any issue relating to the purchase of Forms or withdrawal of any case(s) in Rivers State as maliciously claimed in the said fake report.

The party alerted the public of designs by enemies to circulate fake reports and documents, claiming to have emanated from National Officers of the party, in a bid to cause disaffection within the party and mislead the unsuspecting public.

It said it has official channels for disseminating its information, and any such publication which did not come through its official channels should be disregarded.