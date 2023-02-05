JJ Omojuwa, Abraham David Make List of top 5 Digital Marketers in Nigeria

Unquestionably, Nigeria has entered a new stage of development as a result of the significant shifts brought about by globalization, economic reform, and labor market expansion. With so many digital marketers using various computerized channels to advertise a company’s goods and services to potential customers, the changes our country wants to see this time are starting to come from the youths of Nigeria.

These professionals have been recognized based on their ability to plan and execute promotional activities. Through the years, they have worked to build and improve the industry’s digital presence by analyzing its measurements and analytics.

However, in light of their ubiquity, we aimed to pinpoint their merits. Tiwa Oluwa Olanubi TJ Dotts

is the founder of Dotts Media House, which is one of Africa’s top digital marketing firms. He asserts, that the ideal case scenario that can occur to any businessman is to start exploring their ideas as promptly as possible. As such, TJ Dotts expresses enthusiasm for youthful advancement and commerce. He focuses on social media marketing, digital marketing, marketing strategy, and business consulting.

Abraham David is a digital marketer and entrepreneur from Nigeria. The Fast Company Magazine named him the most creative digital marketer in Africa. However, He has managed digital marketing initiatives for a multitude of profitable firms in Nigeria, which yielded over $96 million in new business and referrals. However, Abraham David is a prominent participant in several humanitarian groups that support poor kids in Nigeria by offering technical skills and business training. His goal is to make sure that African and African-owned enterprises have a global effect as authorities and specialists in the fields they work in. Abraham, on the other hand, aspires to grow his digital marketing enterprise and start working with clients in other African nations. Deploy a program for young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to learn digital marketing, then spend money on international mentoring.

The Fixer is frequently referred to as the billionaire marketing mentor who boosts sales by 10 times for medium- and high-ticket companies. He is a content marketer, though, and he has credible evidence. The Fixer offers guidance on content marketing, but you can get that on his social media pages as well.

Tessy Banks is a notable content creator and specialist in digital marketing. She is the creator of Shugstee Events and the Creative Director of many other well-known websites. She is a blogger and a professional with years of expertise. However, she explains digital development and strategic marketing using her expertise in the field.

JJ Omojuwa created a niche for business people and corporations as a digital marketing specialist and consultant. This time, he founded the business dgtwealthbook, which examines digital marketing and digital activism, also referred to as cyber-activism, which is a type of activism that makes use of the Internet and other digital media as a critical platform. Omojuwa claims that social media is altering individual communication and cognition in both favourable and detrimental ways.