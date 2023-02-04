Terrorists Assassinate Imo State Customary Court Judge

Amby Uneze in Owerri





Again, terrorists on Thursday assassinated a Customary Court Magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma while presiding at the Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The situation which kept the community in a fearful mood happened when terrorists who came on motorcycles invaded the courtroom, dragged the Magistrate out and shot him dead.

Information has it that the killing of the Magistrate caused confusion as litigants, court staff and even residents fled the community in fear of the unknown.

Sources indicate that the slain Magistrate was a Law graduate of 1991 set and hailed from Nnebukwu community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

“He was killed while presiding over a court session by gunmen who operated in motorcycles. Nobody knew they were killers.

“His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off.

”His corpse was left there as people in the court premises fled. The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here.”

A colleague of the victim, Emperor Iwuala who confirmed the killing in a brief statement he issued on Friday wrote “my learned brother His Lorship Nnaemeka Ugboma Chairman (Judge) Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State was shot dead yesterday in court by yet-to-be identified persons. We are indeed in a perilous time.”

When contacted, the Chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, confirmed the killing.

The state Spokesperson for the Police, Henry Okoye, is yet to confirm the incident as effort to reach him was not successful.

