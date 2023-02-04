Rangers Not in Wikki as Tourists, Target Maximum Points in Bauchi

After a poor start to the Nigeria Premier Football League, Enugu Rangers recorded their first league win with a hard-won 1-0 midweek, in Akwa Ibom (Rangers’ adopted home) curtesy of Hadi Mohammed 30th minute goal to relieve head coach, Abdu Maikaba of more pressure.

The Flying Antelopes now turned attention to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, for a date with Wikki Tourists FC.

The management of Rangers in its bid to ensure that the upward movement of the team is maintained in the ongoing NPFL 2022/2023 Abridge season, has effected the payment of the outstanding two match bonuses due players and officials as a motivation for a win in the match day 6 fixture against Wikki Tourists F.C in Bauchi.

Addressing the players after its training session, Thursday, at Rangers Training Pitch, Independence Layout, Enugu, the administrative secretary of the club, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, praised the players and coaching crew for the newfound form that has helped the team go three matches unbeaten while challenging them to increase the tempo in their match in Bauchi.

“Enugu State Government through the management of Rangers is living up to its promise and willing to go further in its push for the club to achieve its set target this season. In this regard, the two outstanding match bonuses for this season have been cleared to serve as a motivation towards your match in Bauchi against Wikki Tourists this weekend. The maximum points are our target and management believes in your ability to deliver the goods,” stated the youthful club administrator.

The team will be at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi for the match day 6, Group B fixture against Wikki Tourists F.C tomorrow, with their sights set on annexing all three points at stake to further push for a top finish in the group and be part of the end of the season, Super-Six championship playoff.

Rangers is currently placed 7th in Group B with five points from five matches scoring two goals and conceding four.