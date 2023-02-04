Lagos CSOs Canvass for Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election

Rebecca Ejifoma

A coalition of Lagos-based Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) is canvassing for the reelection of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was the highlight of the media parley which was held in the Surulere area of the state.

According to the President of the CSO, Ibuesi Phillips, the governor’s giant strides in infrastructural development, and environmental issues through sustained efforts to mitigate environmental problems in the state gives him an edge over other governorship candidates in the state.

For this reason, the organisation has resolved to hold a community-based campaign, where foot soldiers will galvanise more votes, and monitor the election process, in efforts to stall vote selling and buying.

“We make special reference to the following achievements of the governor: procurement and donation of 102 brand new double dino waste trucks and bins for waste management of urban commercial and domestic wastes in Lagos,” Philip listed.

He also continued how Sanwo-Olu set up 20 skill acquisition centres across the state. “This has produced over 16,900 students and graduates to date with facilities and equipment to support them.”

The president further highlighted the empowerment of over 8,885 women through the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative of the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat administration for youth and women.

“Through the short-term vocational skills acquisition program, over 2,150 women and youths have been trained to be self-sustaining,” he added.

The CSO unanimously commended Sanwo-Olu for recognising the challenges of gender-based violence, which led to the training of over 400 boys in positive masculinity against sexual and gender-based violence.

As a sequel to some of the listed trajectory, Phillips said, “Given the above and so many areas this administration has touched lives in the state, we hereby endorse the re-election of Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term”.

Speaking also, the executive member of the CSO, Mr Chris Johnson, noted that the organisation was on this move following the antecedents of the governor.

“We are doing this by ourselves. We are convinced that he is the right man for this state. We have lived here for years and can proudly say the governor is working.

With over 20 CSO representatives at the press briefing, Johnson is certain of their activities including mobilising “Our foot soldiers, monitor our votes. Our people need direction.

“Members have chosen voluntarily to go out and vote for the governor. We have come together to advance a political course,” he added.