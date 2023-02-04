Group Mobilises Support for Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election

A group, Team Prado, has engaged a group of dispatched riders in a road show across Lagos State, in expression of their support for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group made up of individuals from different walks of life, is a private endeavour campaigning for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the actualisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Director of Team Prado, Adetokunbo Ajetunmobi, expressed confidence in the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu, urging Lagosians to come out en masse to cast their votes for him.

He stated that the ‘Sanwo Again’ project is a task that must be delivered considering the impressive first term performance. “Like they say, one good term deserves another. We have put in place a number of platforms to showcase the achievements of the incumbent in the last four years and we have also organised several initiatives and programmes to elevate the governor’s profile as well as promoting the track record of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate,” Ajetunmobi said. The roadshow featured hundreds of dispatch riders who stormed strategic streets in Lagos to canvas votes for the governor.

In addition to the roadshow, Ajetunmobi disclosed that the group is investing a lot of resources and time in the use of smart technological ideas, as well as employing grassroots campaign strategy of taking the campaigns to the doorstep of every Lagosian.