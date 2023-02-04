Abdullahi Adamu: We’re Behind Tinubu, Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the entire leadership of the party is solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Similarly, Adamu said the leadership of the party is behind all its candidates for governorship, national and state Houses of Assembly contests.

Adamu made the declaration in Bida, Niger State, on Thursday at a mega rally organised for the presentation of flags to candidates of the party from the Niger South Senatorial zone.

Adamu, whose speech was presented by the National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone, Alhaji Muazu Bawa, said the party will campaign vigorously for all the candidates to ensure they win all the elections.

Adamu maintained that APC is “a formidable political party that is capable of winning the forthcoming general elections,” assuring that the party would move Nigeria to greater heights if voted into office.

He submitted that “a vote for APC from the presidential candidate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice presidential candidate, Shettima as well as the state governorship candidate Umar Bago and his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba and other elective positions is a vote for security, transportation, development, youth and women empowerment.”

He, however, charged those seeking elective positions on the platform of the party “to go out en-masse to seek for the support of Nigerlites to actualise their dreams in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner which the party is known for.”

The governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Bago addressing the mammoth crowd, prayed for peaceful conduct of all elections slated for this year before calling for the support and understanding of the people.

Bago promised that if elected his government will ensure that no one is left behind or marginalised.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, told the supporters that all the candidates can be trusted and will deliver if elected.

State APC Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro and Director General Campaign for Umar Bago, Alhaji Isa Sidi Rijau, in their separate remarks advised Nigerlites to elect all the APC candidates in view of their track record of achievements.