6 Tips to Land Your First Tech Role in the UK as a Nigerian Immigrant

You have finally fulfilled your dream to leave Nigeria! The long months of prayers mixed with hope and extensive research have now paid off and you are basking in the euphoria of greener, but that feeling only lasts a short while because you constantly ask yourself – what next?

Moving to a foreign environment can be an exciting yet daunting experience, as you navigate the new normal and balance yourself. One of the biggest phases of this experience is finding a job in your desired field. As a Nigerian immigrant in the UK, the best way to increase your chances in this new competitive job market starts with a little bit of research and preparation.

Here are some tips to guide you in landing that role:

Highlight your practical experience: The UK job market prioritizes hands-on experience. It is crucial to understand this key tip and avoid filling up your CV with certificates and academic qualifications as it is known in Nigeria. You need to understand the difference between certificates and experience, tailor your CV to highlight your practical experiences and projects you have worked on and be able to properly sell yourself with these points during interviews.

Avoid applying to jobs with a generic CV: Every job has its different skill sets, and no two jobs have completely the same requirements. It is important to understand this and tailor your CV for each vacancy you apply for. This is an opportunity to highlight how your skills align with the specific requirements of the role and also to showcase your interest in the role and the company, as you have taken out time to research.

Continuously improve your skills: Taking training courses set you ahead of the competition. Many UK companies expect potential employees to have a certain level of skills and knowledge. Equip yourself with this level of skills and upgrade your knowledge of the work and the industry. This practice will demonstrate your commitment to the role.

Work location: Proximity is an advantage when applying for a job. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have adopted the remote working style, which is a great opportunity that takes away commuting stress and hassle. In other cases where you are required to be on-site for the role, it is important to choose a job near you. The UK is a big country and commuting can be exhausting and time-consuming; considering jobs near where you live or in areas that offer remote or hybrid working options saves you from burnout.

Be well prepared for that interview! There are thousands of interview tutorials on YouTube that could aid you in preparing for your interview. The interview style is different from the one you have been used to, in Nigeria, hence, you need to put in a lot of research and study specific role interviews. Entry-level job interviews tend to be the toughest as employers want to ensure the candidates have the right skills and attitude for the role. The interviewee in this case will be rigorously examined with technical and behavioural questions to better know the candidate’s personality. You should show your eagerness to learn and grow with the company at this phase.

Be Confident! Especially when applying for middle and senior-level positions: A lack of confidence can make a job recruiter underestimate your capabilities. You need to demonstrate your confidence. In a middle/senior position, the emphasis is on your ability to lead and work with others, and less on your technical skills.

In conclusion, Navigating the UK job market and landing your first tech role as an immigrant can be a rollercoaster, but with the right research and preparation you equip yourself with, you can increase your chances of success. Present your best forward, highlight your practical experience, tailor your CV for each vacancy, improve your skills and be confident.

Adams Adeleke is a London-based API integration expert and a digital product manager.