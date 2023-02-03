U. S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Delivers a Classical Spectacle 

Iyke Bede

As part of strategic programmes curated for the ongoing Obangame Express 2023 (OE23) hosted by Nigeria, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band performed several classical pieces for a select crowd recently at the Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The band, which comprised over a dozen musicians, started at first with just five musicians who opened with ‘Umoja’, a South African number that translates to unity. Their dexterity in switching musical instruments to produce an orchestral arrangement set the pace for the rest of the evening.

‘Umoja’ was followed up with a performance of Enoch Sontanga’s ‘Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrica’ that was composed in 1897. Not only were they adept at playing, but they also multitasked by engaging members of the audience, sometimes resorting to a call-and-response.

With most of the numbers being uptempo, they eventually detoured to the sombre lane to perform ‘Steal Away’, an arrangement that captures the spirit of freed African slaves taken during the transatlantic slave trade.

Highlighting the black spirit that characterises the state of Louisiana, the band launched full throttle performing ‘The Crescent City’, a fast-paced number that relies heavily on horns, and short, spirited claps.

Moving away from music originally composed to fit in the mould of classical music, the band seized the audience with their rendition of the Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’. While seated in the crowd of close to 150 persons, this reporter noted that the performance resonated mostly with the older generation, who sang their hearts out to the tune supplied from the stage.

To wrap up the concert, a special announcement of their final performance was detailed. The band had worked with the music label Mavins to compose the closing piece.

From the first note, the audience roared. Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ had gained the classical treatment that compelled the audience to stand, chant, and clap, generating a resounding crescendo.

But the evening wasn’t done just yet. The band had encouraged the audience to join them on stage to foster new relationships, a move that mirrors the OE23 aims and objective of building strategic alliances in western and central Africa.