Police Assure Residents of Peaceful Election as  Parties Sign Peace Accord in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, yesterday, assured the residents of the state of peaceful elections across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Oyediran gave the assurance in Akure, at a stakeholders meeting and signing of peace accord by political parties and candidates in the state ahead of the elections.

He said that the meeting was aimed at stimulating healthy interaction and mutual discussion on matters relating to the security and overall conduct of the February 2023 general elections.

His words: “Everybody should play according to the rule, when that is done, we are sure of peaceful elections come February 25 and March 11. Anything that constitutes crime will be tackled in accordance with the electoral law and I hope the candidates and the political parties will align with the peace accord they’ve just signed.”

The police commissioner noted that 14 political parties who were present at the event agreed to maintain calmness before, during and after the election.

He explained that the command had embarked on training and retraining of its personnel ahead of the

election.

In his remarks, the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr. Oyekola Oyelami, tasked the aspirants and political parties for maximum support and cooperation.

Oyelami, who appreciated the state commissioner of police for championing the course, charged the aspirants and political parties to abide by the peace agreement that was signed during the event.

Also, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo Central, Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), charged the INEC to be transparent in order to ensure a credible election.

“I believe that events like this are necessary to ensure that we understand each other and proffer solutions to them. It should be emphasised that we Nigerians are the ones who know the sufferings we are experiencing and will be the only one who will solve those problems.

“We won’t solve them when we don’t elect credible people and we can only elect credible people into the office when we have credible electoral process,” Adedipe said.