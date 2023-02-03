Liberty Pay Gets CBN AIP as PSSP

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted Liberty Pay an Approval In Principle (AIP) as Payment Solution Service Provider Super-Agent.

A statement by the organization said the AIP given to Liberty Pay is at a step of being a fully commercial license CBN Payment Solution Super-Agent to carry out payment services around wallet creation and management, USSD, agent recruitment and management, and any other activities as permitted by the CBN.

The Liberty Group Chairman, Mr. Otimeyin Igbene said that the company will be providing direct access to all its products and services using multiplicity of channels.

Igbene said the company has commenced working with the CBN to meet the conditions for receiving a full operating commercial license. Igbene mentioned that the business entity will enhance connections between trade parties in the payment sector and lead the innovation of digital payment in a changing world of business.

“The CBN approval is an achievement of the three fundamental pillars of FINTECH, Competence, Character and Commitment to service. Our core objective is to deliver seamless service and safe harbor to our clients in a transitional way that digital payments are made easy to our clients. No doubt, technology and trends today change at breakneck speed,” Igbene said.