JCI, Coral Pledges to Support Economic Growth

Hamid Ayodeji

A non profit organization, Junior Chamber International (JCI), Coral has revealed its commitment towards developing and strategically executing programs aimed at enhancing the sustainable economic recovery of the nation.

The organisation during a media briefing with journalists recently, in Lagos revealed that its development initiatives would cut across the various sectors of the nations economy, thereby driving economic growth.

Speaking during the conference, President, Junior Chamber International, Coral, Idara Michael stated that the organisation understands the great potential for sustainable development of the nation’s economic sectors when effectively harnessed which is why it remains dedicated towards contributing its own quota to its development.

The president further explained that as part of efforts to the sustainable development of the nation’s economic recovery it would be embarking on capacity building schemes for youths in order for them to utilize the knowledge and experience gained towards enhancing their operational and production capacity.

“this project is basically aimed at mentoring and empowering youths towards self and business skills development, harnessing their gifts and potentials.

“We believe that putting our youths through the right development schemes they would grow to become innovators and economical problems solutions generators.

“Owing to this we would be organizing the sixth edition of our entrepreneurship masterclass.

“Also, for us this 2023 one of the things we are also going to be intentional about is strategic partnership with organizations who share common values with our organization.

“At JCI, Coral we have four major pillars individual opportunities, community opportunities, business opportunities and international opportunities,” Michael added.