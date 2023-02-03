Exclusive Smile Restates Commitment to World-Class Dental Care Services

One of Nigeria’s premium dental clinics, Exclusive Smile, has restated its commitment to providing patients with world-class dental care services.

The clinic whose parent company, Beaconhill Smile group was recognised as the Best Dental Service Provider of the Year at the 2022 Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards, has shown greatly its resolve to provide patients with excellent dental care services.

The Executive Director of Exclusive Smile Nigeria, Mrs Ibitayo Akinbobola assured patients that the clinic is mainly concerned with devising new ways to improve the quality of services they provide.

“At Exclusive Smile Nigeria, we understand the impact dental health has on the overall well-being of a person.

“And because of this, our top concern is providing world-class services to patients and creating a wonderful experience for them,” she added.

According to Akinbobola, they leverage the quality of experts and state-of-the-art facilities they have to ensure Exclusive Smile Nigeria gives their patients the best there is.

She further added that the clinic is only just getting started with its use of cutting-edge technology to improve dental care. “The goal is to always improve on what is already being done.”

With reports that Nigerians spend between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion on medical tourism annually, the executive director weighed in. “In past years, Nigerians have spent a lot of money travelling to other countries for dental care.

“This is not only expensive but can also be time-consuming and physically draining. We want to change this.”

This is why services at Exclusive Smile Clinic are not just with the best hands, but also with world-class facilities. “So that Nigerians can get the best dental care here in Nigeria. And also people can come from other countries to benefit from what we have to offer.”

Akinbobola also assured Nigerians of their non-compromise on quality, standards and reputation as a top dental care provider in the country.

Meanwhile, having made a name for itself as a leading dental clinic in the country, Exclusive Smile Clinic offers dental services including routine dental care, orthodontics/teeth alignment, maxillofacial surgery, tooth replacement, aesthetics, restorative/fillings and Invisalign.