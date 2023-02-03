  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

Aviation Minister, Sirika Clinches NIGAV Award

Business | 2 mins ago

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has been named Man of The Year in the Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV).

Senator Sirika was adjudged Man of The Year following his contributions to the development of the aviation industry in the country.

The award committee of NIGAV, remarked that the Minister has improved on the standard of safety, provision of necessary navigational aid for airports and especially the installation of the runway lights at the 18 L of the Murtala Mohammed Airport runway after over 12 years. 

According to the Chairman of the committee, Mr. Fortune Idu, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a successful hosting of the awards as guests, awardees and stakeholders from within and outside the country were expected to grace the event

It added that various airlines Crew in the country were jostling to win the King and Queen of the air competition, which has a prize tag of N1 million and will reign for one year.

The competition is being sponsored by Santos Aviation, an American-based aircraft interior refurbishing outfit.The committee called for the naming of the road leading to NIGAV centre as HadiSirika Way 

The award will take place at the NIGAV Centre Murtala Mohammad International Airport Ikeja, on Saturday 4th February 2023

Meanwhile, one of the awardees, an airport manager in Osubi in Warri, Delta State, Mr. Wilson Egwuatu, whose airport won the most promising upcoming airport of the year, has commended the organisers of the award for being consistent in its awards

