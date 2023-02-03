Audiomack Announces 1UCID, Asake, Snazzy The Optimist on Trending Songs of the Week

By Vanessa Obioha

Kwadwo J Bedihene, professionally known as 1UCID, has added another feat to his blooming career as he joins other global mavericks on Audiomack’s list of trending songs of the week.

Another emerging Nigerian act on this list is Snazzy The Optimist, whose 2021 single “Seluna” has made a triumphant comeback after receiving a promotional boost from Oxlade who he has worked with as a songwriter. The song “Seluna” gained many tractions on the music streaming platform after Oxlade shared it on his social media profiles.

1UCID, a US-based Ghanaian-Nigerian singer and songwriter, is a fast-rising musician who fuses Afrobeats and Hip Hop, his sound has deep authentic storytelling roots which have been accepted by many.

His song “Miss You” has been trending effortlessly on Audiomack and is ranked one of the most streamed artists of this week.

“Miss You” melds 1UCID’s vocal prowess with his iconic songwriting skill, helping him spotlight his ability as one of the most prolific musicians out of West Africa.

Undoubtedly, this is the year of the underdogs as 1UCID and Snazzy The Optimist definitely impressed music lovers with their ascension to the limelight.

Away from the other emerging acts, other more popular mavericks like Asake and Kizz Daniel made the list with their respective recent hits, “Yoga,” and “Rich Till I Die”. Both songs have charted in other major music charts, including the Apple Music Top 10 Nigeria.