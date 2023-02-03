  • Friday, 3rd February, 2023

Alhaji Ebiti Turbaned Baba Adinni of Oba’s Mosque in Lagos

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Ebiti Yusuf

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)  of Istabaraqim Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti , has been turbaned the  Baba Adinni of Oba’s Mosque Isale Eko, Lagos State.

According to the Chief Imam of Obas’ Mosque, Alhaji Moshood Kayode,    Ebiti  was given the  title of Baba Adinni  because he had been contributing to the development of the mosque and also to the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria in so many ways.

Also speaking,  the Turaqi Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Akeemi Apatira,  said the new Baba Adinni of Oba’s Mosque, Ebiti, had been a philanthropist over the years.

“Alhaji  Ebiti is  a brother, friend and was my senior  in school.  He has been a  philanthropist and he is  someone who  loves God and  so much believes in alms giving to the poor ones. Those who are seeking to  be  helped in their education,” he said.

He advised the youths not to be in a hurry because there is time for every living soul, stressing that the  most important thing is to believe in  prayers.

In his comments,  Ebiti  said he felt honoured  for the recognition  and attributed the development to Almighty Allah.

According to him, his expectation is to contribute more to the society such as alms giving  and for the cause of  Islam.

He  advised the youths  to be “strong and keep to be fit, safe  and believe in Allah,” adding that when they continue to do the right things, Allah would reward  and honour them.

