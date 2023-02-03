Alhaji Ebiti Turbaned Baba Adinni of Oba’s Mosque in Lagos

Ebiti Yusuf

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Istabaraqim Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti , has been turbaned the Baba Adinni of Oba’s Mosque Isale Eko, Lagos State.

According to the Chief Imam of Obas’ Mosque, Alhaji Moshood Kayode, Ebiti was given the title of Baba Adinni because he had been contributing to the development of the mosque and also to the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria in so many ways.

Also speaking, the Turaqi Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Akeemi Apatira, said the new Baba Adinni of Oba’s Mosque, Ebiti, had been a philanthropist over the years.

“Alhaji Ebiti is a brother, friend and was my senior in school. He has been a philanthropist and he is someone who loves God and so much believes in alms giving to the poor ones. Those who are seeking to be helped in their education,” he said.

He advised the youths not to be in a hurry because there is time for every living soul, stressing that the most important thing is to believe in prayers.

In his comments, Ebiti said he felt honoured for the recognition and attributed the development to Almighty Allah.

According to him, his expectation is to contribute more to the society such as alms giving and for the cause of Islam.

He advised the youths to be “strong and keep to be fit, safe and believe in Allah,” adding that when they continue to do the right things, Allah would reward and honour them.