World Cancer Day: EMAC Foundation Walks For Cervical Cancer Prevention
- Aims to screen 1000 women.
Mary Nnah
To continue to create more awareness for cervical cancer prevention through its annual walk, this year, Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care (EMAC) Foundation will on February 4th, 2023, at 7 am at Eko Hotel hold its walk while free screening follows immediately after the walk.
The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation are sponsoring the EMAC smearit walk and screening this year because they also believe in the mission to reduce cervical cancer and prostate cancer-related deaths in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. The Smearit walk and free screening will happen on the 4th of Feb at 7 am.
Founder, the Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care Foundation, Tewa Onasanya, said, “We aim to continue to increase the awareness for cervical cancer prevention and also offer free screening for women and treat the ones that present pre-cancer cells. It is unacceptable that a form of cancer that is preventable kills one woman every hour in Nigeria”.
She noted further that too many women are dying of cervical cancer in Nigeria, a form of cancer that is 100% preventable.
“The Exquisite Magazine Annual Cervical Cancer Events are held to increase the awareness for cervical prevention through free screening and vaccination”, added, noting that some of the practical approaches of EMAC, to raise awareness for cervical cancer prevention include the #Smearit campaign to raise more awareness and the Smearathon (free screening women ages 18 and above for cervical cancer, including organising annual cervical cancer awareness walks.
“The EMAC Cervical Cancer Smearit walk seeks to spread the word about the important steps that women need to take to stay healthy and encourage parents on how important it is for Pre-teens to get HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccine, both girls and boys.”, she said.
The EMAC Smearit Walk is an exciting event built around fitness and awareness for cancer. This year the campaign includes free screening for 1000 women (18 and above).
Interested persons can go to www.smearitafrica.com to register for the walk.
