 Women to March for Peaceful Polls in Lagos

Women from all walks of life will today embark on a peaceful march in Lagos State to promote awareness for issue-based campaigns by political parties and their candidates, as well as peaceful participation in the general election.

This is ahead of the presidential and National Assembly polls slated for February 25, while the gubernatorial and state Assembly election will be held on March 11.

The exercise is geared towards enhancing individual capacities on the need to exercise their fundamental rights as citizens of Nigeria in a well-organised and peaceful manner devoid of violence.

This was according to the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, Nigeria (WANEP-Nigeria) and Urgent Action Fund Africa (UAF-Africa).

The one-day walk will commence at the

premises of the Lagos State Television (LTV8) on Agidingbi road in Ikeja and terminate at the state secretariat in Alausa, where they will present a report to the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as disclosed by the organisation.

Addressing journalists in Lagos recently, the National Coordinator of WANEP-Nigeria, Dr. Bridget Osakwe, said the organisation, which is the largest and organised peacebuilding network in Nigeria, has noted with deep concern the persistent spate of insecurity and violence in the country with untold consequences on the lives and livelihoods of the citizenry, especially during elections.

She said the increasing rate of violence

has created instability in the country and disrupted the lives of men, women, and children with a grave impact on the country’s economy and community livelihoods.

Osakwe explained their resolve to create awareness and advocate the need for oneness and a violence-free 2023 elections, adding: “Elections in Nigeria have been of major concern to its citizenry, as many are frightened by violent incidents that may occur, most especially its effect on women and children.”

The national coordinator commended the efforts of the federal government, Lagos State and the various peacekeeping units’ agents for their efforts in ameliorating the reoccurring violence and crime in the country, and ensuring that there is peace in the upcoming elections.

She said: “The reoccurring violence Nigerians experience during elections is a dilemma we face as a country, but it should not stop us from doing what we can, to defend and bring back sanity, tranquility, and most importantly a violence-free 2023 elections to our beloved country.

“As a civil society organisation committed to the promotion of peace and stability in the country, WANEP-Nigeria, therefore, called for constructive collaboration with relevant key stakeholders towards finding a lasting solution to this hydra-headed problem.”