Thousands Take Advantage of Midwestern Oil Medical Outreach In Delta





At least 5, 000 persons have benefitted from the medical intervention of Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited and its Joint Venture (JV) partner, Suntrust Oil, in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

At the flag-off ceremony of the sixth edition of the Midwestern Oil and Suntrust JV medical outreach as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) to its host communities, more beneficiaries trooped in their numbers to take advantage of the program.

At the ceremony tagged “Healthy Community, Healthy Nation,” the Head of External Affairs and Corporation Communication, Mrs. Mercy Max- Ebibai, reeled out the goals and achievements of the company in community relations.

In her words, “Over 5000 patients have benefited from the program since its inception in 2017. I am proud to state that Midwestern and our excellent Joint Venture Partner (JV) Suntrust Oil have successfully sponsored six editions of the annual medical outreach.

“Also, the welfare of our host communities, comprised of Umusadege, Ogbeani, and Umusam, are always at the center of our operations and pursuits. We remain grateful for their cooperation and enabling environment as partners in progress and for contributing to the success of our business.

“To this end, the Midwestern JV annual medical outreach provides five days of on-site medical services that span health talk, free medical checkups and treatments, free treatment, free eye tests, and issuance of free medicated eyeglasses, and many more.

“Our host communities have enjoyed this Midwestern JV program by taking turns to consult with doctors on various health issues which are investigated and treated,” Ebibai said.

Earlier, the Head of Midwestern (JV), Mr. Adeche Omotosho Oboro, represented by the Asset Manager of Midwestern, Mr. Monday Jerume, reiterated the need for the outreach.

“We have paid attention to putting more commitment to the health of every one of you. We are all aware of the CSR activities as an annual program. We could not do it last year due to the flood that ravaged most of our communities and other states, and due to the importance of health, we decided to do it at the beginning of the year.

“However, one thing that we do in medical outreaches is to pay more attention to issuing glasses. We do this because the eye is the light of the body,” Obori stated.

Furthermore, Medical Consultant Family Physician at Twin City Hospital, Asaba. Dr. Uchemefune Awolo and Consultants Optometrist Lucid View Eye Clinic, Asaba, respectively, sensitized the host communities on managing some illnesses, especially diabetes.

In the same vein, the Account Head of Suntrust Nigeria Limited, Mr. James Ekainu, appreciated the host communities for their cordial relationship with the company over the years and promised to keep supporting the CSR.