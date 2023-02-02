Tech Giants Move to Take Advantage of SkillUpImo Initiative

Nosa Alekhuogie

Technology companies interested in boosting their workforce with highly skilled and tech-savvy youths have started approaching Imo State government to interview and employ graduands of the SkillUpImo Project under the current administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The SkillUpImo Project is rooted in the first pillar of the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA) 2022-2026, a humanitarian training and empowerment programme aimed at training 300,000 Imo youths and equipping them with fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skill set within the next three years.

Through the programme, the youths in the state are being trained by combining hard technical skills with soft employability skills to groom them as well-rounded professionals who can ply their trade at any level in the local and global digital economy. The Training spectrum covers entry and advanced-level digital skills such as computer appreciation, device repairs and maintenance, content creation, web design and development, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, among others.

Speaking after the interview session for the trainees, the Commissioner, who is driver of the digital empowerment initiative, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Zinox Technologies and Konga Group for their collaboration in seeing it that the high level of youth unemployment is drastically reduced to the barest minimum and at the same time addressing issues of insecurity.

“In view of the truth that Imolites are gaining market traction and being equipped with 4.0 industry revolution skill set, I therefore, call for feedback and continued private sector partnerships in order to adequately groom industry ready skill set to offer value upon employment,” Amadi said.

Earlier in his speech, Ayogu registered his delight and that of his technology group at the crop of digital-savyy graduands the SkillUpImo Project had been able to churn out within a few weeks.

Ugwu, who was impressed by the products of the SkillUpImo Project, also amplified the voice of his colleague, Ayogu, as she commended the governor whom she described as “Digital Governor of Nigeria” in his efforts at transforming the digital economy of the State and appreciated the Hon. Commissioner for his commitment to driving the digital empowerment process.