Smile Expands Telecom Business to Kano City

Nosa Alekhuogie

Smile communications, Nigeria’s mobile broadband 4G LTE services provider has expanded its footprint in Nigeria by launching Smile services in Kano City. Practitioners within the telecoms space, say it is a well-planned launch for a brand that has consistently delivered quality service in every city of presence.

Kano becomes the 9th city in Nigeria where Smile offers its services. The citizens of Kano are already excited about the launch, with a lot of people visiting the Smile office at No C-2 Muhammadu Buhari Way Tudun Yola Kano.

Smile’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Abdul Hafeez, said: “Our customers in Kano will have unlimited FREE Smile-to-Smile calls with the new Smile eSIM, and within the next few weeks we are expanding our other world class services which Smile is known for.”

An electronics shop owner within the community, Mohammed Adamu, said: “Indeed, I am so excited that Smile is in Kano. Imagine paying nothing for calls to my family and friends, and so easy to join. That puts a Smile on my face.”

Again Smile has reiterated its commitment to expanding its footprint in Nigeria, especially in 2023, to ensure Nigerians have access to SuperFast mobile internet and voice services.