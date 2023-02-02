Ondo Takes Gender-based Violence Campaign to Grassroots

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Government, in conjunction with Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), yesterday took its campaign on gender-based violence and child protection policy to grassroots communities.

The sensitization exercise, which took place at the secretariat of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, had teachers, traditional ruler, healthcare providers and security with judicial operatives represented.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director of WFD, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola, said that the gathering was to sensitise the people at the grass root on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAAP) Law and the drafted Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy in the state.

He said that the visit to the town was to build on previous activities of supporting the state government to deepen the implementation of the VAAP Law and Child Right Protection Policy of the State.

His words: “The sensitisation is hinged at people must know about the law, especially people that it is designed for to protect and for them to seek justice appropriately.”

Also, the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Rotimi Akeredolu, said that all children must be able to live well and live well without fear.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Ondo State (SSA) on Gender Mrs. Temitope Daniyan, noted that the VAPP law is one of the good things that the current administration has done.

She said: “To enlighten people of Irele Local Government about child protection policy that is in Ondo State, so that they will know how to get their children protected so that they will not be ignorant of the law and to sensitise their people as stakeholders when they get home.”

The Reagent of Irele Kingdom, Mr. Olarewaju Aiyeromara, said that he was happy that the programme was brought to his domain at the grassroots level and later promised to be part of the advocacy of the law in his town.

The representative of Teachers, Mr. Kola Lijirin, appreciated the programme and promided that he would go back and inform his colleagues.