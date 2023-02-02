OGIRS Embraces Harmonised Road Transport Tax

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), has expressed commitment for the implementation of the harmonised road transport tax initiative of Joint Tax Board (JTB) for 36 states of the federation.

The harmonised road transport tax, covers the Single Inter State Road Tax Stickers (SIRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) as agreed by chairmen of states’ Internal Revenue Service, including the Federal Capital Terrotory, at the 151st Joint Tax Board (JTB) meeting.

The Executive Chairman of OGIRS, Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, reiterated that the Ogun State Government would continue with the implementation of the SIRTS and SHF, as a measure to curb problem of multiple tax syndrome.

Olaleye expressed the position of the Ogun State Government during the SIRTS and SHF Stakeholders’ Engagement/Sensitisation meeting with OGIRS/JTB at Obas’ Complex Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The chairman said the initiative was to harmonise various payment made by transporters, promote ease of doing business nationwide while improving government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He explained that the initiative would be a win-win situation for transporters and government when compared to how various payments were made by transporters before the innovation.

Olaleye said that the SIRTS just like the consolidated emblem paid by transporters would be paid annually while SHF would be paid per transaction at the point of loading and offloading the goods.

According to him, the JTB as administrative body for easy implementation of the process nationally, was moving round all the states to sensitise stakeholders, including security agent, on how to implement and enforce the initiative.

In his remark, the JTB Team Lead, Mr. Amos Oduloye, applauded Ogun State Government on the level of implementation the initiative compared to other states.

Oduloye noted that the JTB, which is the umbrella body for all tax authorities, was established to ensure harmony among the states nationwide by creating a platform for implementation of the initiative.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC), Mr. Umar Ahmeed, described the JTB’s initiative as a welcome idea that was long overdue.

Various stakeholders at the meeting including, transporters, representative of manufacturers association, vendors on SIRTS/SHF, haulage operators and security agent also commended the initiative.