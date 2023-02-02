NBC Cautions against Violation of Broadcasting Code

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) has reminded all broadcasters covering the forthcoming general election to take note of the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

The Director General NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah issued the caution yesterday in a statement.

He said the commission was concerned about how politicians using broadcast media platforms throw ethics and ethos to the winds contrary to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which provides that in using materials for news and current affairs programmes, the broadcaster shall avoid hate speech, inflammatory, derogatory and divisive remarks or allusions.

He decried some stations for glamorizing these situations on their platform, warning such station shall pay for their professional misdemeanor.

The commission enjoined all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used by politicians, their supporters and/ or sympathisers, for the broadcast of contents that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

He cited the NBC Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which prescribes, in the Third Schedule 12(6) that “a licensee shall be responsible for the content of the station’s broadcast and many sections of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code which kick against fake news, use of indecent language and transmission of divisive language.

He added broadcasters are expected to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.