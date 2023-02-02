  • Saturday, 4th February, 2023

KUKAN Releases Long Awaited Single

Life & Style | 2 days ago

 

Kukan or King Kukie like he’s fondly called is a fast rising Afro dancehall Singer, songwriter and Lawyer who hails from Kaduna state, Nigeria. Kukan asides being immensely talented to the surprise of a great number of people is also an accomplished 

law graduate and has a masters in law; but his profound love and passion for music from his early years never dwindled. 

The Afrodancehall singer practically grew up listening to legends and icons like Buju Banton, Usher, Bennie Man, R-Kelly and a host of others who were his major inspiration and motivation force. 

Kukan finally releases his long awaited Single “Spec & More” on the 27th of January 2023 to rev up the year. The afro dancehall star recently in a close up session with jukebox disclosed that: “I’ve got big plans but what stands out more is my plan to dominate the scene”

The Record, which is now on different platforms, is more than just a front runner; it actually promises to be a top  shot as it goes beyond the usual sounds and vibes we are used to. It’s a tremendous and beautiful blend of both the Caribbean and Afro feel; an awesome and breathtaking fusion that not only soothes your music palettes but serenades your ears. 

So ladies and Gents, I’ll advise you to fasten your seat belts as you are about to be blown away by Kukan’S Spec & More.

