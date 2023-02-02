JTI Nigeria Receives Top Employer Award

Habanera Limited, a subsidiary of leading international tobacco company, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), has, once again, been recertified and recognised as one of the only 12 Nigerian top employers by the Amsterdam-based Top Employer Institute for the fourth consecutive year.

Globally, JTI was also recognised as a top employer for the ninth consecutive year. The latest certification recognises the excellent working condition, which is provided at the organisation, as excelling in each of the assessment categories, which included outstanding Human Resources (HR) policies and practices, employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, as well as exceptional learning and development opportunities.



Speaking on this year’s recognition as a top employer in Nigeria, the General Manager of JTI’s entity in Nigeria, Thomas Adams, stated: “We are delighted to be recertified by Top Employer Institute as a top employer, both in Nigeria and globally. This award is a confirmation of efficiency of our people policies, which continue to create an optimal environment for our talents to grow, thrive and fulfill their potential.



“At JTI, investment in our people is at the heart of everything we do. From the provision of equal opportunities, an open environment, development programmes and to general employee well being initiatives, we continue to offer the right resources for our people to attain their personal and career aspirations. This latest award will push us to continue prioritising our people by keeping them safe, engaged and inspired towards ensuring JTI remains a great place to work for our valued talents and an attractive destination for future talents.”