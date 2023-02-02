JAMB to Prosecute 32 Students, Others over Exam Malpractice

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered 32 students and six collaborators in two Computer-based Centers (CBT) in Kano that were involved in various examination malpractice.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during an inspection tour of some centers in Kano.

He said six persons out of the number were engaged in thumb printing for several candidates and would be prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“As far as JAMB is concerned, we have seen there is little or nothing to be corrected though we have discovered some sharp practices that had been done, ‘’ he said.

“ I am in Kano to Monitor the UTME Registration exercise. So far the exercise is going on well and its excellent as well though we have discovered sharp practices that are being done to sabotage us.

“The media has seen how some people, in a bid to impersonate candidates during examinations, have been substituting their fingerprints. We have seen two to three places where we showed evidence and almost all the suspects have confessed to committing the crime.”

He said instead of the candidates’ thumbprint, they ended up in putting their own and would eventually use them to coerce or force the candidates to pay ransom or threaten them with all kind things to perpetuate their criminal act.

At the Federal College of Education (FCE), Kano, the Registrar publicly showed evidence of malpractices where two ad hoc staff at the centre were accused of thumb printing for a female candidate.

He said the lady had confessed over the phone before the pressmen that the ad hoc staff thumb printed on her behalf.

Oyelode, who led other staff of JAMB to strategic centers like Bayero University BUK CBT Centres, Tez Computer Centre, and Butale Computer Centre where four of the ad hoc staff were fished out for similar offenses of thumb printing for Candidates.

Although the Registrar gave them the opportunity to confess to the crime they committed, but the suspects stood their ground. r Oyelode warned the candidates to shun any act capable of bringing disrepute to them and their families.

“Any candidate found conniving with ad hoc staff at CBT centres to perpetuate crime would be dealt with alongside the ad hoc staff found in the shady deal.

“JAMB has already put mechanisms to detect exam fraud right at the registration centers.”

