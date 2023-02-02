Investigation Reveals IPOB Leader, Kanu, Hale, Hearty

•Seeks transfer from DSS Custody

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



In spite of claims that the health of of the incarcerated leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had deteriorated in custody, it has emerged that the separatist leader remained hale and hearty.

There were recent reports that the IPOB Leader had become indisposed in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS). He was also alleged to have been poisoned in custody.

There were also claims that he had sought bail application through his legal representative, Mike Ozekhome, on health grounds.

THISDAY Checks, however, showed that Kanu remained in good health and has had meetings with his legal team and family members.

It was gathered that Kanu requested to be moved from DSS to a separate custodial center,where he would be more comfortable.

It was not clear whether the DSS was considering that option or not, but further investigation revealed that at a recent meeting, the IPOB leader urged his brother, Emmanuel Kanu, to stop making public statements so they were not misconstrued as his position or that of his group.

“He asked him too to confirm status of some accounts from a certain person and revert to him on next visit,” a reliable source told THISDAY.

It was further gathered that Kanu asked Ozekhome to write a petition to the human rights council to draw attention to his plight to which the senior lawyer agreed.

“He also told his lawyer to write a petition to the NJC against three appeal court justices that gave a stay of execution on his earlier discharge but Ozekhome argued otherwise and declined to take such a step, insisting that such a move would be an affront and against his long years of relations in the court,” the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged.

THISDAY learnt that the IPOB leader had expressed concerns about his continued incarceration and asked Ozekhome to expedite action for him to be transferred to a custodial centre instead of the DSS custody.

On allegations of lack of access to his doctors, THISDAY further gathered that the IPOB leader had enjoyed full medical attention.

“Nnamdi Kanu can’t be denied access to his doctors. He is treated well. There is no truth in the claim that DSS is poisoning Kanu. It’s all a lie. He has access to his doctors”, said a competent source.

Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had said the group was disturbed by the report it received regarding the deteriorating health condition of Kanu.

It said despite Kanu’s worsening health condition, he was still being held in the custody of the DSS, “notwithstanding the fact that the Court of Appeal had discharged and acquitted him of all the trumped up charges brought against him by the federal government.”