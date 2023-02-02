Church Organises Colloquium, Football Competition to Mark 50th Anniversary

The Evangelical Church of Yahweh (ECoY) is set to celebrate its golden jubilee anniversary, signifying 50 years of ministry.



ECoY is a full Pentecostal and prophetic church established February 4 1973, by Apostle (Dr.) Theophilus Olabayo in Ilorin, Kwara State with parishes in several states in Nigeria, United States and Britain. The founder of the ministry is one of the major prophets in Nigeria that has given accurate prophecies about the country and its leaders.



A statement by the church said as part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the ministry would host a three-day event starting with a football match on Friday, February 3, in the morning and a praise evening, which would feature different seasoned music ministers, later in the day still on the 3rd.



The statement also noted that the event would be followed by a colloquium on Saturday, February 4, and as a landmark celebration for the ministry, the conference would host speakers from different ministries to present series of lectures on: “The Prophetic Ministry and the Pentecostal Movement in Nigeria: 50 years evolution of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh.”



The statement also noted that the Rt. Reverend (Prof) Dapo Asaju, Diocesan Bishop of Ilesa Diocese Anglican Communion and Bishop Theologian, Anglican Communion is the keynote speaker for the occasion, while renowned religious leaders such as Apostle Dr. John Amarachukwu Daniel, President/Provost, Melchisedek Graduate Bible Academy; Prophet Bolaji Oduntayo, Deputy Shepherd, Disciples of Christ Ministry, Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement Church (Ayo Ni O); Dr. Tokunbo Bankole; and Pastor Joshua Olabayo, Pastor Evangelical Church of Yahweh, London will lead other discussions.



The statement added that the conference is scheduled to be a time of celebration, reflection, and re-dedication to the mission of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh.



The statement added: “On Sunday, February 5 the church will host a thanksgiving service to wrap up the anniversary celebrations. It will be an avenue to appreciate God for his faithfulness to the ministry in its 50 years of its existence.”



Speaking ahead of the celebration, the Organising Committee Chairman, Bishop Enighokhana Oni, said: “This 50th Anniversary marks a turning point in the physical and spiritual development of the ministry. It will give us an ample opportunity to re-evaluate the past, and to look forward to the expansion and winning souls for Christ, in accordance with the vision of the ministry.”