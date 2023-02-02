  • Thursday, 2nd February, 2023

Buhari in Total Support of Tinubu’s Presidential Bid, Says Lai Mohammed

Nigeria | 49 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reiterated the unalloyed support of President Muhammed Buhari to the Presidential candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

He made the assertion Thursday at the 22nd edition   of the Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja that featured Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema.  

He said his comment on Wednesday at the post-FEC briefing at the State House where he stated that the President was committed to free, fair and credible elections and would do everything possible to ensure a level playing field for all contestants had been taken out of context.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regards to Mr. President’s support for the presidential candidate of our party, the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Well, I want to say, unequivocally, that Mr. President is in total support of our party’s flagbearer, and that is attested to by his continuing campaign with the candidate across the country. It is preposterous to even suggest that Mr. President, who is the leader of our party, is equivocating on his support for our presidential candidate. I hope this clears any ambiguity that may have arisen from my statement yesterday,” Mohammed said.

