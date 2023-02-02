Binance Charity, Utiva Select 1000 Africans for Tech Scholarship

Emma Okonji

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, and Utiva, a technology education company in Africa that helps young people learn tech skills, have announced the selection of the 1,000 Africans who will be taking part in a free one year intensive skill training program.

The scholarship year, which kicked off yesterday, will see Binance and Utiva provide digital education to enable more Africans to explore global career opportunities and secure roles as tech professionals.

The scholarship program has enrolled young Africans between the ages of 18-35 from 19 countries, providing them with a platform to learn technology skills for a 12 month duration. Classes have been designed for beginners in collaboration with Binance Academy and include skills such as web development, front-end development, full-stack development, cloud computing and blockchain modules. Binance Academy will further support this initiative by providing Web3 crash-course content to students and by offering live and recorded training sessions to Utiva instructors. Upon completion of the program, students will be awarded an NFT certificate as digital and verifiable proof of having successfully completed the program.

VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity, Helen Hai, said: “Today, we are celebrating the 1000 students selected for full scholarships as part of our Binance Charity Scholar Program. This is our most ambitious education outreach to date in the region and the overwhelming positive response further bolsters Africa as a key hub for emerging tech talent. We are so excited for these young people, as they embark on an exciting new career journey.”

A Nigerian scholar, Renee Ovwigho, said: “I am thrilled about this opportunity because it would push me toward a successful career in Data Analysis. With many industries adopting blockchain technology recently, this would enable me to learn and provide me with the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to society.”

A Ghanaian scholar, Angela Naa Yaboley Okantey, said: “I am very excited to have been selected for this scholarship program because it will provide me with financial support and opportunities to pursue my professional goals in the tech space as well as interact with other like-minded individuals. Overall, I believe that this scholarship would be an invaluable investment in my future and enable me to be a part of an industry reshaping the world.”