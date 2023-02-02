Be Transparent, Tolerant, Ekiti Deputy Governor Tells LG Bosses





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Monisade Afuye, yesterday advised public servants at the local government level against betraying the trust and confidence reposed in them by the rural dwellers, by being transparent and tolerant in all their dealings.

She assured the state that the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, is resolute to give the local government officials every support by treating their welfare with utmost priority and zeal to serve as incentive to deliver optimally as public servants.

The deputy governor stated these while hosting the leadership of the Forum of the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas’ Secretaries, who paid her a courtesy visit in office in Ado Ekiti.

Afuye, according to a statement issued by her Media Aide, Victor Ogunje, charged the council bosses to be receptive and accommodating to the nuances of the people at the grassroots for them to cascade the policies being prosecuted by the governor at the third tier of government.

She said: “Listen to whatever the rural dwellers want you to tell you so that nobody will feel that we have used and dumped them. You could all see how our governor has been relating seamlessly with the locals here. Please let us adopt this to make sure we achieve our aims.

“Go back to your respective LGAs and

LCDAs and relate freely with the career officers. You need to be close to the people because they are the ones who voted for us. No matter the situation, you have to be accommodating, tolerant, generous and transparent.”

The deputy governor assured them that the government of Oyebanji would treat all APC members with respect and dignity to fortify the party and make it strong to win elections and deliver on its promises to the people.

Afuye stressed that winning any election depends on how acceptable a party is at the grassroots, saying this has been the principal reason why Governor Oyebanji is placing high premium on the independence of the local government to be able to deliver democracy dividends to the citizens.

In his address, the Forum’s Chairman, Hon George Idowu, commended Governor Oyebanji for working assiduously to restructure Ekiti State by initiating masses-oriented projects that are palliating the sufferings of the populace.

Idowu, who is the secretary of Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, applauded the governor for prioritising the independence of the local councils as a tier of the government thereby gradually igniting development at that level.