BAT Earns Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification

The Ibadan factory of the British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Limited has been awarded the highly prestigious Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) core certification

The global certification awarded after a rigorous audit process is given to organisations that meet the globally set standards and applicable framework for sustainable water management, both within its factory and beyond.

The certification was presented to the company for its commitment and contribution towards the responsible use of water in a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable way.

The Operations Director of BAT West and Central Africa, Alberto Kauer, said that BAT Nigeria is pleased with the recognition of the company’s sustainability efforts in water stewardship, adding that achieving the certification was in line with the 2025 sustainability priorities of BAT.

He revealed that the factory had achieved up to 14.4 per cent reduction in water withdrawn, in addition to recycling the factory’s wastewater by treating it and reusing in non-essential areas.

According to the Managing Director of BAT Nigeria and Area Director West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, BAT Nigeria is accelerating its ambition towards creating “A Better Tomorrow” for the environment and the communities in which it operates.

“The AWS Award is now part of the endearing history of sustainability achievements in BAT Nigeria and across the West and Central Africa Area. BAT Nigeria will continue to invest in sustainable actions and pursue good water governance initiatives as the company evolves from a business where sustainability is important, to one where it is front and centre in all that we do,” he affirmed.

Earning the certification demonstrates BAT Nigeria has met all five core criteria in the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship, making the facility one of only 254 organisations worldwide to earn the respected designation, and one of only three in Nigeria.