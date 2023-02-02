APC Group Rallies Support for Tinubu, AbdulRazaq in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Coalition of Kwara State Chapter of All Progressives Congress(APC) Young Stakeholders have urged Nigerians irrespective of their political differences to rally support for the emergence of party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The group said: “We have put in place all measures to ensure effective mobilisation for the Tinubu/AA and all other candidates as we are embarking on our door-to-door canvassing/ campaign across the 193 wards in 16 LGAS of Kwara State for the polls”.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin yesterday, the state coordinator of the group,Mr. Ahmed Mahmud said:” The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other APC candidates have all it takes to add more values to the socio economic development of Nigeria and Kwara state respectively.”

“As we are aware that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all the qualities required of a leader who can take the country out of woods. We are strongly behind the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a great sense of optimism for victory at the polls this 2023 general elections.

“We will ensure that 2023 general elections are conducted smoothly and hitch-free after which Tinubu will emerge as the next President of Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as governor of Kwara state and all other candidates of APC.

“On this note, we are also calling on the well meaning Kwarans to disregard the purported lies spread across the country by opposition that the change of currency is planned to create hardship in the country”.

He added, “We are using this medium to commend Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, is a man of history and destiny.

“His private and public life have always been that of serving God and humanity which keep him going in his life journey, business, politics and governance.

“His developmental strides, bold initiative which we described him as government of the masses and for all his projects spread across the state.

“We urged other elective representatives to emulate his footsteps and declared supports for Gov, AA’s re- election in 2023,” he added.