Abiodun Promises Speedy Efforts for Completion of Atan-Agbara Road

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Barely 24 hours after inaugurating Ifo Fire Service Station during his campaign at Ifo Local Government Area, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday inaugurated another fire service facilities at Agbara in Adoodo Ota LGA.

Like the Ifo event, Abiodun inaugurated Agbara facilities during his campaign tour to the local government area.

Abiodun also assured the people that his administration would intensify efforts to complete the ongoing construction of the Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to further boost the socio-economic development of the area and the state.

He stated that the road leading to the largest industrial hub in the country had been in a deplorable condition for long without any attention by previous governments.

According to the governor, “This local government area is very important to Ogun State and Nigeria. It is the local government area that made us the industrial capital of Nigeria. It is one of the most populous local government areas in our state.

“I am here to inspect the 21-km Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road. This road had been in bad condition for a very long time neglected by previous administrations. Trailers were falling on the road and this made industries to relocate to Ghana and other neighbouring countries.

“The situation made the Agbara Industrial Estate a shadow of itself. With the little we have done, economic activities are being revived. We will intensify efforts to ensure that the road is completed, and when I come here next time, it will be for the inauguration.”

He explained that the new fire station provided with state-of-the-art facilities and an ambulance point for quick response to emergencies were in fulfilment of the promises he made during his campaign tour in 2019, saying three other stations had been built in Mowe, Ibafo and Isheri.

Abiodun also decried the enormous infrastructural deficit in the area, especially a good road network, saying: “This has led to the suffering of the people, who are mainly traders and farmers.”