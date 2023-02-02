Abia Governorship: PDP Inaugurates Special Primary Elections Screening  Committee Today





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of members of the special screening committee to screen Abia State governorship aspirants.

The National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature in a statement issued yesterday said the committee was expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the PDP Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections and the 2022 Electoral Act in carrying out the assignment.



According to the Electoral Act 2022, the party must conduct primary election with 14 days following the death of the party’s governorship candidate in the State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne.

He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the special screening committee to screen ABIA STATE Governorship aspirants for our party’s primary election, for the upcoming 2023 general election.”

The inauguration of members of the committee will hold today at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The party said it is expected that exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during this assignment would justify the confidence reposed in the.members by the leadership of the party.

The members of the committee are: Emmanuel Ogidi, who would serve as Chairman, while Sen. Gbenga Babalola, Aminu Musa Koko, Hajia. Fatima Saleh, Hon. Emmanuel Ibeshi, Mrs. Bilkisu Oniyangi as members and Hon. Ugwu James as Secretary.