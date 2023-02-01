Women Mining Group Tasks Kogi on Gender-based Issues

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A group, Women in Mining in Nigeria (WIMIN) has urged the Kogi State Government to direct its attention to gender based issues in the mining sector in the state because of its strategic place in the minerals and mining map of Nigeria.

The group also tasked the state government to ensure adequate protection of women and children in mining sites in Kogi State in order to attract more women into the mining sector.

The Founder of WIMIN, Mrs. Janet Adeyemi, made this call yesterday while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Research and Policy Dialogue in Lokoja, the Kogi State.

Adeyemi explained that the role of women in mining in Kogi State could not be down played or waived off, stressing that their labour in the mines yielded an immeasurable volume of minerals used to service some multi-national industries that are domiciled in the state.

She said: “But why are these women unable to grow in the sector, what barriers are preventing their promotions and upscale? Are these barriers of competence or barriers of gender? Who accounts for the death of female miners in Kogi State who die the trucks every now and then? What safeguards have Kogi State for mining sector developement to ensure the safety of our women in mining sites? What policies and implementation plans will be most effective to curb the menace of child labour in the Kogi State mining sector?

“These are heart to heart discussions we intend to have in the course of our policy dialogue with stakeholders tomorrow. The policy is a sequel to the research validation to be held today.

“It was on the basis that research was carried out to eliminate all the gender related issues to promote mining sector in Kogi State.

“I want to appreciate all stakeholders who made this research a success ranging from the Kogi State Ministry of Natural Resources to the Child Rights Department of Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs down to various community leaders in Kogi State, particularly in Ajaokuta mining community and Emiworo.

“As we discuss policy matters with stakeholders tomorrow, we want to challenge the state government, especially its Ministry of Natural Resources, in order to direct its attention to the gender-based issues in the mining sector in Kogi ‘in view of the state’s strategic place in the minerals and mining map of Nigeria.”

The founder posited that Kogi State hosts some of the largest mining industries in Africa and the state has become a center of attraction.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ms. Fatima Kabiru Baba, explained that the primary assignment of the ministry is to protect the rights of the women and children.

The commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. Victoria Ipemida, said that the ministry would continue to do its best in ensuring that their rights are protected.