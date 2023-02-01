Schoolingyonda Proffers Solutions to Education Tourism

As part of this year’s celebration of International Day of Education, Schoolingyonda, an educational consultancy based in Nigeria, has suggested possible ways of attracting education tourism in West Africa.

The firm believes that a special focus and marketing music, dance and fashion to the world will increase the inflow of foreign currency to the sector.

Education tourism is one of the different forms of tourism and is a way to provide the best education to students learning while enhancing knowledge. The increase in this type of tourism is based on the growing popularity of attaining knowledge and technical competencies from the best destinations worldwide.​

According to the principal Consultant, Schoolingyonda, Mrs Funmi Modupe, the company’s major focus with EduTourism is “to showcase what we have, that which we as Nigerians are exceptionally talented and the world already recognises.”

She said that in today’s education system, Nigeria should be teaching its unique dance, fashion and music styles to attract other students around the globe.

“You will all agree with me that these are areas in entertainment that the whole world already identifies Nigerians’ speciality. We initiate a dance step, the entire world copy and via modern technology, it goes viral across different social channels,” Modupe stressed.​ ​

She said some solutions proposed by Schoolingyonda would interest government institutions, administrators in the education sector, parents and students.

The firm argued that there is a pressing need for Nigeria to augment the existing programmes, especially in tertiary institutions and centres of learning.

Modupe stressed that the country has all the necessary skills and talents to harness the economic benefits of creative arts.

“Nigeria has some unique dance styles which can be researched, recorded, designed and crafted into programmes to be learnt by students from diverse regions,” Modupe stated. “This will further increase the interest of young Nigerians in the arts and creativity.”

She also stressed the need to bring Nigerian dance and music into academic learning for posterity, developing history and increased diversity.​