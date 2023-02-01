  • Thursday, 2nd February, 2023

Sam JC Releases New Single, My Dream

Life & Style

Portharcourt born, Sam JC is no newcomer to the music scene as he started singing in his own little capacity at the age of 5 and gradually grew to love the craft and settle in it as a career path.

After a successful EP in 2020 he is set to drop a new single he titles, My Dream which he centers on his hope and aspirations for his music career with a will to become known and successful as other top artists in the country. Speaking about this new piece of art he sharers that, “This song is all about me taking my career to the next level as I yearn to win a Grammy and Headies award in no distant future.”

It’s also noteworthy that the artiste is driven by passion and a genuine desire to put his music artistry in the fullness of his display as his career is currently on the pathway to unveil him to the ears of millions across the globe. With the new music out he is set to roll out more content as the year unfolds.

