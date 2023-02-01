Sahara Group Unveils ‘MAD’ Opportunities for Young Graduate Trainees

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, is now receiving applications into its prestigious Graduate Management Trainee (GMT) programme, which is a widely acclaimed platform for young professionals desirous of ‘Making A Difference’ (MAD) in the world.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Executive Director, Sahara Group, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, as saying that the programme offers fast-paced growth within the organization evidenced by Sahara’s proven record of transforming young professionals into world-class experts.

“Today we have success stories of former GMTs who have grown into sundry leadership positions within the Group, reinforcing our commitment to continuous human capital transformation. Just like our previous GMT programmes, each applicant that makes it through from this 2023 edition is set for a world of MAD opportunities in Sahara Group,” she said in the statement.

According to the statement, the Group Head, HR, Ivie Imasogie-Adigun, who was speaking on the implementation plan, said the Sahara Group GMT programme application would run from February 1st to February 15th, 2023.

“We cannot hold our excitement here at Sahara as every GMT cycle heralds the addition of uniquely gifted young professionals to the Sahara Family, who are then given peerless platforms to hone and grow their skills across the energy sector value chain,” the statement quoted her as saying.

Imasogie-Adigun said the programme was open to all young graduates across the globe aged 25 and below.

“Sahara’s business is spread across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Consequently, Sahara offers a global platform and all our energy is geared towards making a difference. We call this being MAD, an attribute that continues to successfully drive Sahara’s vision of bringing energy to life responsibly,” she added.

The Sahara Group GMT Programme offers beneficiaries challenging and evolving careers, unique mentorship opportunities, multicultural exposure, entrepreneurial acumen, unorthodox learning and development, self-discovery and mastery, as well as volunteering platforms that promote sustainable development causes.

Participants will be exposed to challenging real-life business scenarios in today’s rapidly evolving business environment with the added benefit of experiencing all of this within a globally diverse group of companies. There will also be opportunities to be part of an organization that believes in disruption as a tool for strategic development in today’s business world.

Describing the Sahara Group GMT experience as being “beyond words”, Ejiro Gray of GMT class 2007, who is now Director, Governance and Sustainability, said: “Sahara Group is where you have the golden opportunity of discovering the best possible version of yourself. The GMT programme I can confidently say, shaped and prepared me for what has been a remarkable journey. Every Sahara Group GMT is a potential world business leader.”

Minimum requirement for the 2023 Sahara Group GMT programme is a second-class upper degree in any discipline.