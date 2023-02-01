Polls: Tinubu will Win 80% Votes in Oyo, Says APC Guber Candidate, Folarin

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, Wednesday said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will record 80 per cent of the votes in the state during the presidential election.

This is just as he said if he is elected governor, his first assignment would be banning the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

The former Senate Leader while featuring on the Guest Platform of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state in Ibadan, said Tinubu has become a brand that is acceptable to the people of the state, adding that the campaign for his victory has been taken to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He declared that the victory of the APC presidential candidate will rub off on other elections with the party set to regain the state, noting that he and other candidates would maximize the victory of Tinubu to send the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power.

According to him, “We are very sure that Asiwaju Tinubu will win the presidential election and the state and we are doing everything possible to maximize the win. That is what has prompted us to be going round the state to solicit for the votes of the people.

“Of course, the presidential election will be different from the governorship, but the projection is that Asiwaju will get 80 per cent of the votes in the state and with this, the coast will be clear for the other candidates of the party including the governorship.”

On PMS, he said it is alien to law while atrocities committed by its members are becoming unbearable for people of the state, adding that issues of state sponsor thuggery would be addressed on his first day in office if elected as the governor of the state.

“Security of lives and property of people in the state underpins whatever achievement anybody wants to claim as the governor of the state, we would confront frontally the issue of PMS to give the needed peace of mind so that they would sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content added that he remained the best and most experienced among the leading gubernatorial candidates, noting that Governor Seyi Makinde did not plan and prepare to become the governor but came in as a learner.