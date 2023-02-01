Nice Celebrate Signing Terem Moffi

OGC Nice have said they are thrilled to sign Nigerian international Terem Moffi from fellow Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

Nice Tuesday signed Moffi, 23, on an initial loan till the end of this season for a fee of 2.5 Million Euros.

They are then obliged to sign him permanently at the end of the season for 22.5 Million Euros with an additional 5 Million Euros in add-ons.

“We’re delighted that Terem’s determination to sign for OGC Nice, combined with our own, has led to this outcome. The support of our owner was also invaluable,” remarked club president Jean-Pierre Rivère.

“It’s an investment that matches our ambitions.”

Nice Sports Director, Florent Ghisolfi, was full of praise for the quality of their new striker.

“When it comes to the ideas that we want to implement and the identity that we want to establish, he’s the ideal striker,” Ghisolfi said.

“Terem is capable of playing with his back to goal and of running in behind. He’s a modern striker, very pacy and very powerful. He has experience, and he fights for the team. He’s capable of making run after run whilst always keeping a cool head inside the box.

“In Ligue 1, he’s already set the standard. A new milestone awaits him at Nice, where he’ll get to play in Europe for the first time in the spring and will be one of the key men carrying the club’s lofty aims.”

With his contract signed at midday Tuesday, Moffi will be at coach Didier Digard’s disposal as of the game away to Marseille, the club he famously dumped to join Nice, at 21:00 CET Sunday.