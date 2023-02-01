Latest Headlines
How Man City Blocked Silva’s Move to Barcelona
Manchester City had no intention of allowing Bernardo Silva to leave the club in the January transfer window which ended last night, 90min reports.
Silva has been a key player for City throughout most of his time at the club, winning four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups and playing in a Champions League final since he arrived from Monaco for £43.5million in the summer of 2017.
But, while happy in a footballing sense, the Portugal international has been unsettled off the pitch for a considerable time. He first began ‘feeling along’ during the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and later asked to leave the club altogether in the summer of 2021.
Pep Guardiola admitted last year that Silva ‘likes Barcelona a lot’ and wouldn’t stand in his way if the player wanted to leave, despite stressing that he wants to keep him. The club took a firmer stance.
Barcelona have remained interested in Silva and, once the 2022 summer transfer window closed, made him a top target for this year instead.
Barça President Joan Laporta did only recently rule out spending €80 million on Silva, although coach Xavi has said ‘I love him as a player’.
90min can report that Barcelona have checked on Silva’s situation, stopping short of any sort of official approach, but City insisted he was going nowhere in the January transfer window.