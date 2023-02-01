  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

How Man City Blocked Silva’s Move to Barcelona 

Sport | 18 mins ago

Manchester City had no intention of allowing Bernardo Silva to leave the club in  the January transfer window which ended last night, 90min reports.

Silva has been a key player for City throughout most of his time at the club, winning four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups and playing in a Champions League final since he arrived from Monaco for £43.5million in the summer of 2017.

But, while happy in a footballing sense, the Portugal international has been unsettled off the pitch for a considerable time. He first began ‘feeling along’ during the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and later asked to leave the club altogether in the summer of 2021.

Pep Guardiola admitted last year that Silva ‘likes Barcelona a lot’ and wouldn’t stand in his way if the player wanted to leave, despite stressing that he wants to keep him. The club took a firmer stance.

Barcelona have remained interested in Silva and, once the 2022 summer transfer window closed, made him a top target for this year instead. 

Barça President Joan Laporta did only recently rule out spending €80 million  on Silva, although coach Xavi has said ‘I love him as a player’.

90min can report that Barcelona have checked on Silva’s situation, stopping short of any sort of official approach, but City insisted he was going nowhere in the January transfer window.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.