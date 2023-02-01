Fuel Scarcity in Minna, Environ Artificial, Says Niger Govt

…To sanction hoarders

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Government yesterday declared that the fuel scarcity in Minna, the state capital, and its attendant high prices is artificial, and has therefore vowed to sanction hoarders of the commodity in the state.

The government has also set up a committee to monitor the distribution and sale of the commodity across the state.

Recently, most fuel stations in Minna and environs have been without fuel while those dispensing to motorists sell at between N350 and N500 per litre while the black marketers continue to smile to the banks

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, and made available to journalists in Minna, said the committee “will ensure strict compliance with the approved allocation to fueling stations in the state and retail prices for petrol.”

Matane explained that the people of the state had grappled with difficulties occasioned by the artificial scarcity and arbitrary pricing of petrol, hence the need for government to take drastic action with a view to ameliorating the situation.

Matane threatened that the state government would deal decisively with any fueling station not dispensing its allocation and those selling above the approved pump prices in the state.

He revealed that members of the committee were drawn from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), security agencies and government officials.