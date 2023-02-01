Forest Sign Felipe from Atletico to Strengthen Backline

Nottingham Forest have signed Atletico Madrid defender Felipe until June 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old, who has two caps for Brazil, joined La Liga side Atletico from Porto in 2019 but has found his playing time limited under manager Diego Simeone this season.

Felipe becomes Forest boss Steve Cooper’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

He told the club’s website it was a “dream” to play in the Premier League.

“I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club,” he added.

“You can see it’s a club looking to really grow. It’s a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club.”

Forest have signed Newcastle striker Chris Woodon loan this month, bought Palmeiras midfielder Danilofor £16m and recruited his team-mate Gustavo Scarpaon a free transfer.

A deal for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is close to being completed after the 30-year-old had a medical on Monday.

Felipe won the Primeira Liga title with Porto in 2018 and made his international debut in the same year for Brazil in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

The defender also lifted the La Liga trophy with Atletico in the 2020-21 season.