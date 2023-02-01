  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Forest Sign Felipe from Atletico to Strengthen Backline

Sport | 17 mins ago

Nottingham Forest have signed Atletico Madrid defender Felipe until June 2024 for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old, who has two caps for Brazil, joined La Liga side Atletico from Porto in 2019 but has found his playing time limited under manager Diego Simeone this season.

Felipe becomes Forest boss Steve Cooper’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

He told the club’s website  it was a “dream” to play in the Premier League.

“I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club,” he added.

“You can see it’s a club looking to really grow. It’s a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club.”

Forest have signed Newcastle striker Chris Woodon loan this month, bought Palmeiras midfielder Danilofor £16m and recruited his team-mate Gustavo Scarpaon a free transfer.

A deal for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is close to being completed after the 30-year-old had a medical on Monday.

Felipe won the Primeira Liga title with Porto in 2018 and made his international debut in the same year for Brazil in a 5-0 friendly win over El Salvador.

The defender also lifted the La Liga trophy with Atletico in the 2020-21 season.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.