Court Remands Lagos Auto Dealer over Wife’s Death

Wale Igbintade

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of Mr. Ikechukwu Daryl Ogbonna over the death of his wife, late Mrs. Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna.

Ogbonna was remanded following advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State, which said that Ogbonna should be charged for involuntary manslaughter.

Reading out the DPP Advice, Magistrate Adebayo Kafayat Tella, said that the defendant would be arraigned before the Lagos High Court, and should be remanded in custody pending his arraignment, and filing of information against him.

The Defence Lawyer, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, however, prayed the court to allow the defendant to be released based on an earlier bail conditions granted him.

But, Magistrate Tella held that she lacked jurisdiction to entertain a case of involuntary manslaughter, hence all bail applications should be presented before the High Court.

Subsequently, she adjourned the matter till March 7, 2023.

Ogbonna, a 37-year-old Lagos car dealer, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of his wife, Abimbola, in the Lekki area of the state.

Ogbonna and Abimbola had been married for 16 years, with the union blessed with five children.

The marriage, however, was fraught with disagreement and alleged domestic violence.

At the climax of their clash, the couple separated and were said to have reunited.

However, on Saturday, October 15, there was a fire incident at their Lekki mansion; Abimbola was caught in the inferno.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

But, the deceased’s family while demanding justice accused the police of cover-up, intimidation and attempt to force the family to drop charges against Ogbonna and reach an out-of-court settlement him.

The family also alleged that the police had changed Ogbonna’s charges from ‘manslaughter’ to ‘negligence’ to make it easier for him to get bail.

The family, Mr. Odiana Eriata, who was in court said that the issue of domestic violence ought to have been properly investigated and appropriate charges preferred against the culprit.