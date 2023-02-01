Chelsea’s Jorginho to Wear Arsenal’s Number 20 Jersey

The first photo of Jorginhoin an Arsenal shirt has been leaked on his agent’s Instagram account.

The Italian was the subject of a deadline day switch from Chelsea to London rivals Arsenal on a £12million deal, with Gunners fans getting a first look at their potential new man in a leaked photo and is expected to wear the No 20.

The former Blues vice-captain’s move to the north London side has been controversial, with some fans disappointed that their side missed out on Moises Caicedo, while pundits claim that the move can only prove a boost to Arsenal.