  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Chelsea’s Jorginho to Wear Arsenal’s Number 20 Jersey

Sport | 18 mins ago

The first photo of Jorginhoin an Arsenal shirt has been leaked on his agent’s Instagram account.

The Italian was the subject of a deadline day switch from Chelsea to London rivals Arsenal on a £12million deal, with Gunners fans getting a first look at their potential new man in a leaked photo and is expected to wear the No 20.

The former Blues vice-captain’s move to the north London side has been controversial, with some fans disappointed that their side missed out on Moises Caicedo, while pundits claim that the move can only prove a boost to Arsenal. 

