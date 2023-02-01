BayelsaPRIME: Governor Diri’s Education Transformation Program Kicks Off

To kickstart the basic education reform of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri in Bayelsa state, over 2,000 teachers and headteachers drawn from four local government areas have concluded their BayelsaPRIME Induction training.



BayelsaPRIME (Bayelsa Promoting Reform to Improve and Modernize Education), the flagship basic education reform programme of the Senator Diri led administration, is set to revolutonarise teaching and learning in Bayelsa state-owned primary schools.



The programme which is managed by the Bayelsa State Ministry of Education and the Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education Board (Bayelsa SUBEB) will use technology-based teaching methods and proven modern classroom management techniques as tools to improve pupil participation in classroom, learning outcomes and school attendance.



“His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri conceptualized this policy in response to challenges facing our educational system,” Dr. Gentle Emelah, the Honourable Commissioner for Education Bayelsa State said at the graduation ceremony for the teachers.



“Indeed, this is a new dawn for education in Bayelsa state. One thing is sure, our children are going to start learning better with this policy in place. With the implementation of this technology, we can now be sure that our teachers will be in school, and we can also know if they are teaching or not,” he added.

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ms. Tsubaleifa Kiekaiesa a teacher from Government Model School Kiama thanked Governor Diri for going the extra mile to upskill Bayelsa state teachers.

