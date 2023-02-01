Akwa Ibom APC  Guber  Candidate Receives  Flag, Promises to Deliver Shared Prosperity

Segun James

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, has stated that he is coming to restore hope and deliver shared prosperity to the good people of the state.

. He made this statement after being presented with the APC party flag before a large crowd of party supporters who gathered at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for the Akwa Ibom Presidential Campaign Rally and flag- off of APC Governorship campaigns in the state.

It was a carnival atmosphere with Stadium filled to maximum capacity with cheering crowd as they were treated to musical performances by Chuddy Kay, “Ekwe” crooner, Sample among others.

In his speech, Udofia said the flag was a symbol of hope for the poor and downtrodden. He assured them that his administration when elected will bring shared prosperity to the people of the state.

In his remarks, the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured the people that his administration would stimulate economic growth and development for all Akwa Ibom people. He also promised to deliver Ibom deep sea port if elected as president