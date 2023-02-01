  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Akwa Ibom APC  Guber  Candidate Receives  Flag, Promises to Deliver Shared Prosperity

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Segun James

The All Progressives Congress (APC)  governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, has stated that he is coming to restore hope and deliver shared prosperity to the good people of  the state.

. He made this statement after being presented with the APC party flag before a large crowd of party supporters who gathered at the  Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for the Akwa Ibom Presidential Campaign Rally and flag- off of APC Governorship campaigns in the state.

It was a carnival atmosphere with Stadium filled to maximum capacity with cheering crowd as they were treated to musical performances by Chuddy Kay, “Ekwe” crooner, Sample among others.

In his speech, Udofia said the flag was a symbol of hope for the poor and downtrodden. He assured them that his administration when elected will bring shared prosperity to the people of the state.

In his remarks, the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured the people that his administration would  stimulate economic growth and development for all Akwa Ibom people. He also promised to deliver Ibom deep sea port if elected as president

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.