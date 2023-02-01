Adedayo Marks 75th Birthday in Style

Hamid Ayodeji

Born on 31st January, 1948 to the family of Pa Solomon Adewunmi and Madam Victoria Adedayo in Ila-Orangun, Osun State of Nigeria, Adekunle Olubunmi Maxwell Adedayo, a pragmatic man, has been known to purposely lead a balanced and principled life.

He was opportuned to be brought up in a Christian environment as his grandfather; late Pa Daniel Alade Adedayo of blessed memory was one of the four indigenes who brought Christianity to Ila-Orangun. This accounts for his noble and humane character.

He began and ended both elementary and secondary school education in his home town, of which he completed the latter in 1967. With the desire to accomplish much more, he left the country for the United States of America and was admitted into the Chicago State University, Chicago, Illinois, USA where he obtained Bachelor’s degree in Marketing (1976) and MBA- Management (1978) from Roosevelt University, Chicago.

After this, Mr Adedayo worked briefly with Chicago State University as Assistant Counselor before returning to Nigeria. Having acquired this new experience, led to the realization of his ‘Solomonic’ wisdom; offering words of exhortation that improve and rekindle the hope of people who encounter him. ‘‘Aakunle’, as he is fondly called, gives apt counseling based on his listening skill and show of empathy.

Then came the time to settle down; he was blessed to find none other than his childhood friend, turned partner –OLAYINKA PAMELA ADEDAYO (Nee Ogunnusi), whom he married in 1976 and the marriage is blessed with a child OluwaBunmi and grandchildren. The marriage began and matured like fine wine into a ‘happily ever after’ story filled with blessings.



That same desire, which propelled him to travel, moved him to contribute his quota to his fatherland, Nigeria. In that rush of determination, this energetic yet humble man joined the Nigerian Customs Service in August, 1982. His excellent performance in the service led to his appointment to various committees of the Nigerian Customs Service. After his voluntary retirement, the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognized his expertise by appointing him in December 2003, to the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Reforms of Nigeria Customs Service.



As a man naturally inclined to a simple and quiet life, his voluntary disengagement from the Nigerian Customs Service on January 31, 2003 on the rank of Assistant Comptroller afforded him the opportunity to be fully involved in his wife’s business— De TASTEE POT LIMITED and De TASTEE FRIED CHICKEN LIMITED (TFC). His business acumen in Total Quality Management (TQM) coupled with the wealth of experience were brought to the fore when in 2003, his contributions saw the company recording great attainments such that he was appointed as the Executive Chairman by the Board of Directors. Ever since, the organization has continued on the path of growth and expansion. The fused blend of the Chairman’s philosophy of TQM and the Managing Director’s commitment to excellence enabled TFC to attain and maintain the status of premium brand and first choice in Nigeria’s Quick Service restaurant industry till date.

As Patron of the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation (BAF), a foundation set up in honour of their son who went to be with the Lord in September 2013, Mr. Adedayo has tremendously mobilized resources to support the improvement of learning outcomes in Nigerian public primary school education. Together with his wife, they have proven that personal sorrow or grief should not stop anyone from doing good.

Mr. Adedayo is an Anglican who worships at All Souls Church, Lekki and together with his wife, were pivotal to the building and furnishing of Solomon Adedayo Anglican Church, Ila Orangun, Osun State, built in memory of his father. As a socialite by all standards, he is a member of the premier clubs of Nigeria—Island Club, Ikoyi Club and the D’Group Club. Above all, Mr. Adekunle Adedayo is one whose presence in a room radiates fatherly love and warmth. As a man of the people and most especially, a man of his family, his deep appreciation for life is sure to fill you with a deeper sense of wonder at the blessings God has given all of creation.